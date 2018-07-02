Bajwa confirms death sentences awarded to 12 hardcore terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday confirmed death sentences awarded to 12 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offenses related to terrorism including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan.

These terrorists also include those who planned and executed attack on Markazi Imam Bargah Parachinar, says a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the whole, the terrorists were involved in killing of 34 persons including 26 civilians, 8 Armed Forces, Frontier Constabulary personnel and injuring 133 others.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 6 other convicts have been awarded imprisonment.

Civilian Ehsan Ullah son of Kifayat Ullah was also tried by special military court, however, he was found not guilty and has been acquitted accordingly.

According to details among the convicted terrorists, Ashiq Khan son of Saad Ullah Khan, Rasheed S/O Momeen Khan, Meraj S/O Sheen Gul and Muhammad Rasool S/O Naikmat Khan were members of proscribed organization. They abetted the attack on Markazi Imam Bargah Parachinar, which resulted in death of 22 Civilians and injuries to 130 others. These convicts admitted their offenses before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Jannat Karim S/O Gul Karim, Abu Bakar S/O Haider Khan and Anwar Khan S/O Abdul Janan were members of proscribed organization and were involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies, which resulted in death of 5 police officials and 3 Civilians. They were also found in possession of explosives. These convicts admitted their offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Similarly Ghulam Habib S/O Sher Bahadar and Abdul Ghafoor S/O Muhammad Jan were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking civilians as well as Armed Forces of Pakistan by planting/exploding the improvised explosive devices, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Arif, Sepoy Shoukat Ali and causing injuries to 2 civilians and a soldier. The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Furthermore, Rawaz Khan S/O Zameen Khan and Mubarik Zeb S/O Abdul Latif were involved in killing of civilian Malik Haji Muhammad, a member of Aman Committee. Fire-arm was also found in possession of Rawaz Khan s/o Zameen Khan. These convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Ayub Khan S/O Haji Muhammad abetted in causing death of a soldier. The convict confessed his offense before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.