Bahria varsity holds workshop on Maritime Education

KARACHI, Jul 19 (APP):Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat on Thursday stressed the need to prepare for

emerging job markets in maritime sector, while the country turns

into a maritime hub.

Addressing as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of a 2-day

International Workshop on the topic “Maritime Education & Research”

organized by Bahria University at its Karachi campus he highlighted

the significance of maritime sector and importance of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer, said a press release of

the Navy.

Dr.Bashir Ahmad, Head of Humanities and Social Science, Bahria

University Karachi campus, shared the proceedings and recommendations

of the workshop.

The conference was organized in collaboration with Higher Education

Commission (HEC) Pakistan to lay emphasis on the educational and skill

needs for employment in maritime related fields.

The conference attracted wide range of audience from national and

international community including naval officers, academics, government

representatives and business community.

The workshop continued for two days with the blend of speaker sessions

and group discussions, drawing recommendations in areas relevant to

maritime education including potential job market, curriculum design,

faculty development and requirements of labs and academic aids.

Scholars from China, Hong Kong and Turkey also expressed their view

and shared international experiences in maritime education and research

Consultant (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), Higher Education

Commission (HEC), Pakistan, Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar while

addressing the opening ceremony of workshop the other day stressed the

need of correctly visualizing the future trends and adapting timely

changes in education and skills to stay abreast and remain relevant.

He reflected on the laggard approach of academia towards maritime

education and therefore assured Bahria University of HEC’s full support

towards endeavors of enhancing Maritime Education in the country.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq,

highlighted the increasing importance of maritime sector in the wake

of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized the need of maritime education to benefit from this

development, making people competent to fill the job requirements in

emerging maritime domains.