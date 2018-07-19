Bahria varsity holds workshop on Maritime Education

KARACHI, Jul 19 (APP):Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat on Thursday stressed the need to prepare for
emerging job markets in maritime sector, while the country turns
into a maritime hub.
Addressing as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of a 2-day
International Workshop on the topic “Maritime Education & Research”
organized by Bahria University at its Karachi campus he highlighted
the significance of maritime sector and importance of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer, said a press release of
the Navy.
Dr.Bashir Ahmad, Head of Humanities and Social Science, Bahria
University Karachi campus, shared the proceedings and recommendations
of the workshop.
The conference was organized in collaboration with Higher Education
Commission (HEC) Pakistan to lay emphasis on the educational and skill
needs for employment in maritime related fields.
The conference attracted wide range of audience from national and
international community including naval officers, academics, government
representatives and business community.
The workshop continued for two days with the blend of speaker sessions
and group discussions, drawing recommendations in areas relevant to
maritime education including potential job market, curriculum design,
faculty development and requirements of labs and academic aids.
Scholars from China, Hong Kong and Turkey also expressed their view
and shared international experiences in maritime education and research
Consultant (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), Higher Education
Commission (HEC), Pakistan, Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar while
addressing the opening ceremony of workshop the other day stressed the
need of correctly visualizing the future trends and adapting timely
changes in education and skills to stay abreast and remain relevant.
He reflected on the laggard approach of academia towards maritime
education and therefore assured Bahria University of HEC’s full support
towards endeavors of enhancing Maritime Education in the country.
Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq,
highlighted the increasing importance of maritime sector in the wake
of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He emphasized the need of maritime education to benefit from this
development, making people competent to fill the job requirements in
emerging maritime domains.