Bahria University Carnival concludes

ISLAMABAD Dec 15 (APP): The Bahria University carnival 2017 concluded here in which students presented different dances, stage dramas, films and clips on history of various film genres.

The students had fun and entertainment during the three-day carnival. The event was organized by the Media Department of the Bahria University Islamabad campus.

Pro-Rector/Director General Campus Bahria University, Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI(M) appreciated the talent of the participants and distributed shields and cash prizes to the winners.

Waheed Hussain Head of Media Studies Department thanked all the students, head of departments and faculty members for making the event a success. “I would like to thank the 700 students and Media Studies Department for providing us three days of fun and entertainment despite the cold rains,” he said.

“I have noticed that the rains could not dampen your spirits and enthusiasm “ he added while addressing the audience at the university auditorium.

The hard work of the students and department was visible during the Cinemasha at the auditorium. The music and dances all reflected the talents in the students. Cash prizes were given for the best film titled “Janaza”. Prizes were also given for the best photograph, essay writing, speech competition etc.

The closing ceremony was full of pomp and show and included music show, sports competitions, writing competitions which added colour to the life on campus.

The jam-packed auditorium and big gathering of students at the Auto show and food stalls reflected the enthusiasm of the students and organizers.

“The spirit of carnival will certainly energize our students to be more creative and prolific in presenting their art and skills in the coming seasons” Waheed Hussain said.