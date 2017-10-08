Bahraini Health Minister’s visit to expand bilateral ties: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik Sunday said that the visit of Bahraini Minister for Health, Mrs. Faiqa Al Saleh, to Pakistan will further expand relations between Pakistan and Bahrain in line with vision of the leadership of both countries

Ambassador Javed Malik said this prior to the visit of Minister for Health of the Kingdom, Faiqa Al Saleh, who will be in Islamabad on an official visit from October 8, says a press release received here on Sunday.

“It has remained the effort of the Embassy of Pakistan to ensure exchange of high level visits from both countries with a view to expanding and enhancing the diplomatic and bilateral relations between both countries.”

He said that the Bahraini Minister of Health during her visit will hold bilateral discussions with her Pakistani counterpart, Saira Afzal Tarar with a view to exploring ways of further enhance mutual cooperation in the health sector, and will also participate in the WHO regional committee meeting.

Both Ministers will also review the progress of the King Hamad University which is proposed to be built in Islamabad on directives of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, he added.