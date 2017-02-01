Bahrain FM to visit Pakistan on Feb 5: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to

Bahrain, Javed Malik has stated that Foreign Minister of

Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa will undertake a three day visit to Pakistan from February 5 to 7.

Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa will be accompanied by a high

level government delegation which would also include members

of the Bahraini royal family, a message received here from

Bahrain on Wednesday said.

During the visit, both sides will hold formal delegation

level talks aimed at agreeing a framework of cooperation in all fields.

Ambassador Javed Malik said that the visit of Foreign

Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa would be

instrumental in upgrading the bilateral relations between

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He further said that since his appointment as the

Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain, it has remained his sincere effort to upgrade, enhance and expand the bilateral relations between both the countries in line with the directive of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“We have been successful in upgrading our diplomatic

engagement, and with the tremendous support of the foreign

ministries of both countries are now holding the First Joint

Ministerial Commission on 6th February 2017,” he added.

Ambassador Javed Malik said Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al

Khalifa will lead the meeting from Bahraini side, while Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz will lead the Pakistani side.

Earlier this week Ambassador Javed Malik met the

Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain to give final touches to the visit in order to make it meaningful and productive.

Ambassador Javed Malik also confirmed that in addition

to his meetings with Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain would also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to convey the greetings of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Javed Malik said

that, the first Joint Ministerial Commission will agree on a comprehensive framework aimed at expanding the diplomatic, economic, trade, defense and cultural ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain and several MOUs will also be signed between both the countries.

He said that Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain and

other brother Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and since Bahrain currently holds the presidency of the GCC, therefore Shaikh Khalid’s visit would also be vital in consolidating and upgrading Pakistan’s ties with GCC states.