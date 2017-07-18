Bahira Town honours victorious Pakistan cricket team

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Pakistan Cricket captain, Safraz Ahmad said

on Tuesday that another inspiring aspect which contributed in the come

back of team after losing to India during the ICC Champions trophy was

the unconditional support of the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket

Board, Shaharyar M Khan and chief selector, Inzamam ul Haq.

“After losing to India the whole team was upset but the Chairman PCB

and the chief selector played a positive role and motivated the players

to set side the sour memories of defeat to India and take a fresh start in the champions trophy “, he said while speaking at a reception which was organised here in the honour of Pakistan cricket team by the Chairman, Bahira Town, Malik Riaz.

The reception was attended by members of the team, baring Junaid Kan,

Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Hafeez,Shoaib Malik who could not attend due to their personal engagements. Officials of the PCB, management of the Bahira Town and a number of former test cricketers were also present.

Sarfraz said the in the coming matches the team made a come back with a

renewed zeal and players put in hard work and showed a higher level of

commitment to get victories one after another, eventually clinching the title by defeating India with a huge margin.

“It was the result of collective team efforts and the blessings of the

Almighty Allah and the prayers of the Nation that we won a major title despite the fact that international cricket is not being played in Pakistan “,said the Pakistan cricket captain.

Young batsman, Fakhar Zaman said there was a lot of pressure in the

final on him but instead bowing down to the pressure he played a fine innings to contribute in teams success.

Hasan Ali said after losing to India there was no choice left but to go

all out in the reminder of the tournament with a display of positive and quality cricket.

“I am delighted to be a part of the winning team which put up a

memorable show in the event and I am happy to play my part in the

victory “, he added.

He said it was imperative for the revival of cricket that international

cricket should return to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Riaz termed the title victory in

Champions trophy a landmark achievement of the team and said this victory has given a new identity to Pakistan cricket.

“This success will be long remembered and it will play a paramount role

in the overall development of the game in Pakistan “,he asserted.

He praised the leadership qualities of Sarfraz Ahmad and also

highlighted the individual performance of the team members.

“The way our team played in the event, it speaks volume of potential and

talent of the young players and the experience and expertise of the senior players “,he said.

He said his organization was building Pakistan’s biggest cricket stadium

at Karachi to accommodate fifty thousand spectators and with the completion of this modern facility the international cricket will be played there and the all foreign teams will be safe there as top class security, boarding

and lodging facilities will be provided at a most modern hotel being built close to the stadium.

Malik Riaz gave a cash prize of Rs one million and a piece of land to

Sarfraz Ahmad while Fakhar Zaman also received a cash prize of Rs one million and a piece of land. He also handed over cash prize of Rs one million to the team members present on the occasion and for those who were not present.