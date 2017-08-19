Badge award ceremony of Uqaab Force held at PAF Base Kallar Kahar

KALLAR KAHAR, Aug 19 (APP): The Badge Award Ceremony of 4th

Special Advanced Training Course of Uqaab Force was held at PAF Base

Kallar Kahar on Saturday.

Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air

Force was the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 262 PAF personnel including 11 officers and 251

airmen successfully completed their rigorous training conducted by

the Special Services Wing of Pakistan Air Force, says a press

release here.

The chief guest awarded badges and trophies to the successful

personnel who underwent a strenuous and demanding course.

Junior Technician Sikandar Hayat was awarded the Best Firer

trophy while Flying Officer Aamir Farooq clinched the trophy for

Overall Best Performance in the course.

While addressing on the occasion, the chief guest expressed

his satisfaction on the level of training offered to the

participants and appreciated their level of motivation and high

morale.

He further said “successful culmination of this course

will help prepare to fight tooth and nail against the enemies of

our country.”

He added that PAF security personnel would always be in the

forefront to face any untoward situation.

The participants of the course presented live demonstration in

armed combat situations and also displayed their sniper shooting

skills.

Another important event of the ceremony was rappelling in

which the participants presented a thrilling display of shooting the

targets while coming down from the hill.

The Uqaab Force also demonstrated a mock attack on a terrorist

hideout.