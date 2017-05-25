ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on
Thursday awarded Badar Munir as the PCB Blind Cricket Player of the
year 2016.
According to a press release issued here, Chairman PCB
Shaheryar Khan presented him the award during PCB’s Annual General
Meeting (AGM). He was awarded with the shield and cash prize of Rs
300,000. The PCB also gave awards to other international players,
umpires and coaches.
During the year 2016 Badar Munir played 16 T20 Internationals
and scored 781 runs with the average of 130.20 runs with the help of
three centuries and five half centuries.
In three One Day Internationals he scored 216 runs. His
highest score was 202 not out. He claimed 12 wickets in both formats
during the same period.
Pakistan Blind Cricket Council thanked PCB for acknowledging
the performance and achievements of Pakistan Blind Cricket players.
Badar Munir gets PCB’s Blind Cricket Player Award
ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on