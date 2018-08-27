Backward areas development top priority: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman
Buzdar has said that backward and remote areas would be
developed and deprivations of the poor segments of society
would be ameliorated in the ‘new Pakistan’.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation
of notables of Taunsa Sharif and DG Khan at his office, here
Monday. The chief minister said that his liaison with people
would be stronger than in the past.
He said that reforms would be introduced in public sector
departments to solve the problems faced by the people, adding
that scourge of nepotism would completely be eradicated.
Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would play a role to
materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of bringing
qualitative changes in the society.
“We will come up to the expectations of the people by
fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister”, he said and
added that sincere efforts would be made to resolve the
problems of backward areas of Southern Punjab.
Provision of basic facilities to the people would be
ensured and every penny would be spent on the welfare of the
people, he maintained.
The chief minister said that a policy of simplicity and
austerity would be adopted and people will also be motivated
about it, adding that the dream of a new Pakistan, is being
materialized.
He said the people would be provided relief by bringing
real change at the grassroots and this change would be visible
to everybody, he added.