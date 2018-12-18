Backed by PM’s vision KP police emerge as professional force: CM

PESHAWAR, Dec 18 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM), Mehmood Khan Tuesday said that backed by the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the KP police have emerged as a professional force.Taking to media after visiting Police Training Center College Hangu, the CM said the KP government has made the police independent of all political and administrative interfering adding further efforts were on to make the police

force more people friendly and reliant.

IGP KP, Salahuddin Mehsud also accompanied the CM on this occasion.

With addition of seven new district the responsibilities of our police force have increased manifold, the CM said and hoped that our police would come up to the expectations of our people in all circumstances.

The CM said police training schools will also be established in Swabi and Swat districts to provide them more space and facilities in training sessions.

The IGP in his talk with media said the KP police have offered matchless services for the cause of the nation adding now extra responsibilities have been assigned to them with merger of tribal belt into settled areas.

He said the KP police have submitted its 100 days performance to the KP government that has shown tremendous results and improvement.

The number of female police, he said would be further enhanced in KP police force. The IGP also asked the provincial government to announce more packages for its police force to enable it meet challenges.