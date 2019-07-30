Back injury rules out Naseem Shah from PSL

LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP):Promising pace bowler Naseem Shah was thinking of ways of celebrating wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, but a back injury, sustained while bowling in an U19 camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, ruled him out of the prestigious league.

A CT scan revealed that the 16-year-old had a fracture, only a mention of which is enough to set alarm bells ringing for any fast-bowler. But, a chat with Sarfaraz Ahmed — the captain of Quetta Gladiators, a franchise for which Naseem had to turn out — did wonders for his morale, necessary to overcome the rigours of a rehab.