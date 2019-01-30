Back Benchers Day to be observed to encourage participation of parliamentarians: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the “Back Benchers Day” will be observed to encourage participation of the members of National Assembly in the proceedings of the house during the session.

He added that the participation of women Parliamentarians in the legislative process and other proceedings of the House were commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants at the workshop on “Women in Political leadership” held at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).