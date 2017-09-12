Babar played remarkable knock for victory, Sarfraz Ahmad

LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP)- Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad said on

Tuesday that Babar Azam played a magnificent innings to lead the side to a good total and to success in the first T20 international match of the Independence Cup here at Gadaffi stadium.

“He (Babar) batted too good and laid a strong foundation of team’s big

total which the World XI failed to chase,” Sarfraz said in his post match comments after Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs.

He said as Pakistan lost opener Fakhar Zaman in the start of the play,

Babar’s knock gave stability to Pak inning and together with opener Ahmad Shahzad a good partnership came and Pakistan was able to post a decent score.

“We played good cricket and we will try to maintain consistency in the

coming games to get desired results,” he said adding, “Efforts will be made to overcome the flaws noticed in todays.”

Sarfraz said he was pleased to see that young players are rising up to

the expectations and urged them to work more hard to lift the level of their game in the making of quality cricketers.

“Another positive aspect is that the players are striving to improve

physical fitness and improvement in players physical fitness was seen in today’s match,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the crowd for encouraging both the teams for their good performances.

World XI captain Faf du Plessis said Pak team played good cricket and

won the match by building up early partnership whereas his side could not consolidate the partnerships.

“We will be looking into todays game to come up with better planning and exhibition of cricket skills to produce good result,” he said.

He said his side went all out for the run chase but in the end could not

maintain it and fell short of 20 runs.

Pakistan team’s hero, Babar Azam said he batted with planning after

getting the initial response of the wicket and played the inning without taking pressure.

“I am happy that I have played my part in my team’s success and I am

very delighted that Pakistan has beaten World XI which comprises experienced players of the world,” he said. Babar said his planning was to build the innings with a solid partnership and this objective was achieved along with Ahmad Shahzad.

He expressed his thanks to ICC for sending World XI to Pakistan for the resumption of international cricket in the country.

“We as a team always try to give one hundred percent in every match,”

adding “All the players were very excited to play in front of a full house.”

Babar said playing in own home ground and in front of the home crowd are very special feelings compared to playing abroad or at neutral venues.

He said Pak team management is laying special emphasis on improvement in fielding and physical fitness and all the players are working on it.

“Our mind set is make a clean sweep in the series against World XI and

all the players are committed to it by giving their best in different departments of the game.”