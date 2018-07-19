PTI chief to avoid using foul language against rivals: ECP assured

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Babar Awan, lawyer for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Thursday assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that his client would avoid use of foul language against his political rivals during the election campaign.

Babar told the four-member Commission that the word ‘donkey’ was used commonly be the people such as teachers used it for their students, The ECP, however, did not accept his explanation.

On the insistence of the ECP members to avoid use of such words during the election campaign, Babar submitted an assurance in writing on behalf of the PTI chief in that regard.

Earlier, he informed the ECP that his client could not appear before it today as he was busy in the election campaign in Lahore.

Babar Awan also played a video clip of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in which he was shown giving derogatory remarks against the PTI chief. Upon this, ECP Punjab member, Altaf Ibrahim, remarked that more notices were being issued in that regard.

Taking a suo moto notice, the ECP had summoned the PTI chairman to appear before it in person or through a counsel on July 19 for using ‘abusive, insolent and derogatory’ language during the election campaign.