Azhar moves up in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has moved up the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen after notching

impressive century in the third Test in Dominica, which Pakistan won by 101 runs on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

West Indies All-Rounder Roston Chase have also moved up in the Rankings, a press release Monday said.

Azhar, who had a career-best ranking of sixth in December last year,

has moved up one slot to seventh position after scores of 127 and three.

Chase has moved up 21 places to a career-best 28th rank after innings of 69 and 101 not out, which were not enough to prevent Pakistan from completing its first ever test series win in the West Indies.

Captain Jason Holder (up seven places to 54th rank) and Shai Hope

(up four places to 97th rank) are other West Indies players to attain career best rankings after the series decider, while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has gained eight slots to reach 98th rank.

In the rankings for Test Bowlers, West Indies leg-spinner Devendra

Bishoo has moved up three slots to a career-best 26th position with two wickets in each innings even as his Pakistan counterpart Yasir Shah’s eight wickets in the match have helped him retain 13th position.

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas continued his quick rise,

gaining 17 slots to reach a career-best 44th position after six wickets in his third test match, including five for 46 in the first innings. His 23-year-old team-mate Hasan Ali has entered the rankings in 96th position after grabbing three wickets in his debut test.

For the West Indies, Holder (up two positions to 38th rank), Alzari

Joseph (up nine positions to 63rd rank) and Chase (up 10 places to 76th rank) have all attained career-best rankings.

There was no change of positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team

Rankings with Pakistan remaining on fifth position and 97 points and eighth-placed West Indies gaining one point to move to 70 points.