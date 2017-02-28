Azerbaijan’s President arrives in Islamabad

APP75-28 ISLAMABAD: February 28 - Federal Minister for Defence Production, Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain introducing the Govt officials to the President of Azerbaijan, Mr Ilham Aliyev after receiving him on his arrival for ECO Summit at the Nur Khan airbase. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday arrived here to participate in the 13th head of state summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
Minister-in-waiting Rana Tanvir Hussain received the visiting dignitary on his arrival at the Nur Khan Air Base.
The Azeri President was given a 21-gun-salute on his arrival.
A red carpet was rolled out for President Aliyev, while a contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented static salute to him.
National anthems of the Azerbaijan and Pakistan were also played on
the occasion.

