ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday arrived here to participate in the 13th head of state summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
Minister-in-waiting Rana Tanvir Hussain received the visiting dignitary on his arrival at the Nur Khan Air Base.
The Azeri President was given a 21-gun-salute on his arrival.
A red carpet was rolled out for President Aliyev, while a contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented static salute to him.
National anthems of the Azerbaijan and Pakistan were also played on
the occasion.
Azerbaijan’s President arrives in Islamabad
