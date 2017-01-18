Azerbaijan embassy to hold seminar on Black January

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Azerbaijan embassy is organizing a seminar on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Black January, a bloody massacre perpetrated against the people in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990 by Soviet troops, at Preston University’s auditorium on Thursday.

According to embassy’s announcement, distinguished professors and

experts would speak in the first session of the conference at 3 pm at 85, Street 3, Sector H-8/1, Islamabad.