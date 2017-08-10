Azadi train to mark 70th I’Day from Aug 12

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Special Azadi train is set to start its
anticipated journey from August 12 from Islamabad onwards to Karachi
in order to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.
According to Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesman on Thursday, Secretary,
Ministry of Railways, Parveen Agha visited Carriage Factory,
to examine the train and check on preparations which were at final
stage.
She appreciated the efforts of the Carriage Factory staff
and showed interest in upgradation of the factory. She also
appreciated efforts of Rawalpindi and Lahore divisions
of Railway for the expedition of `Azadi Train’.
More than 100 labourers were working to finalise the models
based on cultural heritage of Pakistan.
The PR Chairperson/Secretary also visited Margalla
Station to check the arrangements made for inauguration of
`Azadi Train’.
Meanwhile, PR Police has devised a comprehensive security plan for
the protection of special Azadi Train. The PR authorities would also seek help of other law
enforcement agencies,including Rangers, FC.
The Azadi train will portray genesis of Pakistan, the
country’s history and its bright future besides, highlighting
cultural diversity of the provinces and different regions of
the country.
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange
36 folk artistes i.e. singers and musicians,
puppeteers to accompany the Azadi Train 2017, for which
funding will be provided by Ministry of Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH).
The artistes and singers will perform at all major railway
stations,including Peshawar,Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan,
Sukkur, Quetta and Karachi as per schedule of Azadi train.
It will stay at every station to provide an opportunity
to the people across the country to see the beautiful cultural
and historical models displayed on the train.
The special train includes five galleries, depicting
sacrifices rendered for achieving independence.The galleries also depict sacrifices of the
armed forces and Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir,besides depicting culture of all
the provinces.
The journey of the special train will begin from
Margalla Station Islamabad on Aug 12 to
conclude on reaching Karachi on 25th of current month.
