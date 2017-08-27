Azadi Train entertains people of Hyderabad, Kotri

HYDERABAD Aug 27 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

entertained the people of Hyderabad here at Railway Station during

one-night stay.

Azadi train arrived here in the city late night, a huge

number of people were present at Railway Station for the reception

of beautifully decorated Azadi Train.

With arrival of train, Pakistan National Council of the Arts

artists troupe arranged a musical show to entertain the people of

the city.

Artists performed in the musical show were include Ejaz

Hussain, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Raja Imran, Krishan Lal Bheel, Mithu

Jee, Jalil Shabnum and Junior Alan Faqeer representing all four

provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of

Azadi Train. A large number of students and families also present on

the occasion.

Azadi Train, early morning on Sunday also opened the galleries

to entertain the visitors of Azadi Train. A large number of students

of various educational institutions also visted galleries and

cultural floats.

Later, Azadi Train departed for Kotri and during short stay at

Kotri Railway Station entertained a large number of people present

at Railway station for reception of Azadi Train.

Azadi Train resumed its journey to its last destination

Karachi and today late evening will reach Karachi for two night stay

to entertain the people of Karachi.

The business community of Hyderabad also welcomed Azadi Train

and appreciated the government for plying special Azadi Train.

The railway station was beautifully decorated with National flags

and banners of welcome for Azadi train.

Azadi Train started its countrywide journey on August 12 from

Islamabad Margalla Railway Station and will culminate at Karachi

Railway Station on August 29.