Azadi Train enters Sindh Province

DAHRKI Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on Monday reached Sindh province to entertain the people after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

A large number of people were present at Dahrki Railway Station to welcome Azadi Train. Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that the train successfully completed its tour of KP and Punjab and now the train will entertain people Sindh and Balochistan province.

He expressed hope that a large number of people would welcome Azadi train at every Railway Station.

The people of Dahrki took keen interest in the cultural floats and galleries of Azadi Train.

People also chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad on the arrival of the train. Azadi Train taking short stays at Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pano Akil and Rohri, will reach Sukkur for night stay.

After a night stay at Sukkur Azadi Train depart for Balochistan province.