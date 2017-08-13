Azadi Train departs from Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on
Sunday departed for other destinations after a night stay at cant
Railways Station.
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser see off the
train from Peshawar. DS Peshawar Railway Station Hanif Gul and
Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain was also present on
the occasion.
Talking to media, Asad Qaiser lauded Pakistan Railways for
preparing such a beautiful train to educate the youth about the
history and culture of the country. He said that Azadi Train was
beautiful architected which would attract a large numbers of people
across the country. He said that Azadi train would travel across the
country.
Earlier, Azadi Train galleries and cultural floats attracted
a large number of people here at Peshawar cant Railway Station.
According to Officer Incharge Azadi Train thousands of people
visited Azadi Train Galleries and cultural floats in Peshawar. He
said that people love to know the history and culture of beautiful
country.
The artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) of
all four provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan
also presented National songs at Peshawar Railway Station and get
big applause from the audience.
