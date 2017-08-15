Azadi Train departs for Jhelum, Lalamusa

RAWALPINDI, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train

on Tuesday morning departed for next destinations from Rawalpindi

Railway Station. The train during 15-day long journey will visit

major cities of all four provinces.

Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 and successfully

completed its tour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two-day stay at

Rawalpindi. According to schedule train, will stay for one to two

hours at each station. The train will stay at Jhelum, Lalamusa,

Gujrat and Gujranwala Railway Stations.

Later, the train will reach Lahore late night. The train was

specially arranged by Pakistan Railways and other organizations in

order to pay homage and highlight the sacrifices of national heros

and forefathers.