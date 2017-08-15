RAWALPINDI, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train
on Tuesday morning departed for next destinations from Rawalpindi
Railway Station. The train during 15-day long journey will visit
major cities of all four provinces.
Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 and successfully
completed its tour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two-day stay at
Rawalpindi. According to schedule train, will stay for one to two
hours at each station. The train will stay at Jhelum, Lalamusa,
Gujrat and Gujranwala Railway Stations.
Later, the train will reach Lahore late night. The train was
specially arranged by Pakistan Railways and other organizations in
order to pay homage and highlight the sacrifices of national heros
and forefathers.
Azadi Train departs for Jhelum, Lalamusa
