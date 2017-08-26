Azadi Train attracts thousands of people in Sindh

KHAIRPUR Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on

Saturday warmly received at various Railway Stations of Sindh province including Rohri, Khairpur, Mehrabpur, Padidan and Nawabshah.

Thousands of people were present at every railway station to

welcome Azadi Train with National spirit. The railways station was

beautifully decorated with National flags and sound system was

playing National songs to entertain the people.

The visitors took keen interest in the display of galleries

and cultural floats. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb

told APP that Azadi train would reach Hyderabad late evening for one

night stay.

He said that people across the country loved its culture and

history. A large number students and families also visited Azadi

Train galleries. The visitors lauded federal government for plying

special Azadi Train to educate people about culture and history of the country.

Folk artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

also entertained the visitors and got big applause.

Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Margalla

Railway Station Islamabad. Its countrywide tour will

culminate at Karachi Railway Station on August 28.