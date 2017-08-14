Azadi parade held at Bughti Stadium Quetta

QUETTA, Aug 14 (APP): Azadi Parade was held at Bughti Stadium Quetta on

Monday on Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day.

Chief guest of the ceremony Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai

along with Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Commander Southern Command Lt. General Amir Riaz hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salam to the

national flag, whereas renowned artists presented “milli naghmas”.

The ceremony was also attended by provincial ministers, members of the

assembly, high-ranked civil and military officials.

Speaking at the ceremony Commander Southern Command said that the

situation had changed a lot in Balochistan and the Independence Day was being celebrated with full entushiasm and national fervor throughout the province.

He said there was no part of Balochistan where the slogan “Long Live

Pakistan” was not heard.