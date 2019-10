ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday termed Jamiat-Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman’s call for Azadi march as “interests march” due to his lost political leverage among masses.

Talking to a private news channel she said Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman could not bear the loss of his conventional victory in the election 2018 which deprived him of a huge banglow in ministers’ colony where he had been resided for years.