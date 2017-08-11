Azadi Cup KP Falak Sher Junior Squash begins

PESHAWAR, Aug 11 (APP): To celebrate the 70th Independence Day, the
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi Cup Falak Sher Junior Squash Tournament for both boys and
girls under the aegis of KP Squash Association got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan
Squash Complex on Friday.
PAF leading qualified coach Gulab Sher, father of Falak Sher, formally
inaugurated the Azadi Cup KP Falak Sher Memorial Junior Age Group Squash
Championship.
Former World Champion and President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman,
officials of the PAF Sports Board Control Committee, coaches Maqsood Hanif, Asghar
Khan, Kamran Khan, Riaz Khan chief referee Munawar Zaman, players, officials and large
number of spectators from the near Nawa Khali were also present and paid rich tribute to
late Falak Sher, a 14-year-old squash player, died due to blood cancer.
In the Boys players would compete in Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and
Under-15 categories while Girls would compete in Under-15 category. The finals and
prize distribution ceremony will be organized on Aug 14, 2017.
Qamar Zaman on this occasion said that the Azadi Cup is named after 14-year-old late
squash player Falak Sher who was died recently due to cancer.
It is a tribute to late Falak Sher, a very promising player represented
KP in various tournaments at Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 levels.
He also announced that from next year the Falak Sher Memorial Junior Age
Group Squash Championship will be organized on National level.
Earlier, in the opening match of the Championship Muhammad Talha beat
Zikria Sher in straight sets, the score was 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9. In the Girls category
Laiba Ijaz beat Iqra by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-4 and 11-5.
