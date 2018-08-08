Azadi badminton tournament from Aug 11

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Twin Cities Jashan-i-Azadi Badminton Tournament will kick off from August 11, at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

According to Chief Organizer, Mutahir Suhail players of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can take part in the tournament.

He said three categories will be contested in the championship including Men’s doubles, Ladies Single and Boy Under-17 singles.

The last date of entries is August 10. The final and the concluding ceremony will be held on August 12, in which trophies and certificates will be awarded to players.