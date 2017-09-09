LAHORE, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja
Farooq Haider Khan called on Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique here on Saturday.
In a meeting held at the Railways Headquarters, political
situation of the country, connecting Azad Kashmir with rail
network, and Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the
occupied Kashmir came under discussion.
Saad Rafique said, “Parliament is the mother of all
institutions and it should be given due respect.”
He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif had directed for a plan to connect Muzaffarabad with
rail network, in the light of which, the railways had
completed a comprehensive study and its report had been
presented to the federal government.
The minister said with the help of rail network the
connection between Pakistan and Kashmir could be further
strengthened and added that the PML-N government would not
disappoint Kashmiris in this regard.
On this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmiris’ love
for Pakistan could not be ended. He added connecting Azad Kashmir
with rail network was a demand of the people of Kashmir
and it was also the need of the hour.
He said railways had worked hard to improve
itself and other departments should also follow this pattern
for better working.
During the meeting, both the leaders condemned atrocities
being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir.
Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister calls on Khawaja Saad Rafique
LAHORE, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja