Ayeshaa Gulalai quits PTI, levels allegations against Imran, Khattak

PESHAWAR, Aug 1 (APP): PTI’s Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai Wazir Tuesday quit the party after levelling serious allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other party leaders.
Gulalai in a Tweet that became viral on social media said: “Due to
immoral character of Imran Khan & the gang around him, calling PTI
workers “worthless” & “Chotay Workers” & rampant corruption by Imran Khan’s agent Pervez Khattak in KPK, MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir has left PTI. She will hold an urgent Press Conference tomorrow.”
Gulalai, however, stated that she would not quit as MNA.
Meanwhile talking to a private news channel, she raised questions
over Imran Khan’s moral character. “The honour of mothers and sisters
is not safe in the PTI” and that was the reason of her leaving the
party, she said.
Gulalai said she belonged to a Pakhtun family and honour was the
most important thing for her. “A respectable female worker cannot
remain in the party. Imran Khan is a fake and characterless Pathan,”
she alleged.
Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, she said, should be applied
to such morally corrupt persons.
Answering a question, she said she was not joining the Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz.
Meanwhile, KP government spokesman Shah Farman, in a statement,
said that Gulalai was given due respect in the PTI. She was elected MNA on a reserved seat for women in the last election and now she wanted a guarantee to contest next general election from NA-1 Peshawar. She had also insisted to address the the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, he claimed.
