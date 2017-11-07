Parliamentary, economic cooperation to strengthen Pak-Poland relations: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan attached immense importance to Poland and

wanted to take the existing warm relations between the two countries to new heights through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

He was talking to Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Stanislaw Karczewski, who along with a delegation called on him here at the Parliament House, said a press release.

The two sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral ties and discussed ways and means to enhance cooperation in diverse spheres, especially in the fields of economy, trade and commerce.

Cooperation in energy, industry, investment, agriculture, Science Technology and Innovation (STI), Information and Communication Technology (ICT), education, culture, defence and parliamentary exchanges also came under discussion.

They also deliberated on the emerging peace and security environment at the regional and global levels.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan should benefit from the expertise of Poland in the sectors of industry and technology. “Polish investors should be urged to invest in the fields of agriculture, food processing, coal, energy and defence in Pakistan” he added.

The Speaker said that Poland was a very important country in Europe and both countries should hold high level negotiations in political, economic and defence sectors.

He said that Pakistan was the worst victim of terrorism as it had sacrificed the lives of more than 60,000 innocent men, women and children in gruesome terror acts.

The Speaker also briefed the Polish delegation on Pakistan’s efforts to reach out to neighbouring countries and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to constructively contribute towards the promotion of peace and stability in the region. He also highlighted Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that parliamentarians of both the countries could play an important role in bringing both the nations

more closer.

He emphasized the need for enhancing cooperation and interaction between the parliaments and parliamentarians of both the countries for exchange of views and experiences. He informed about the revival of Pak-Poland Friendship Group in the National Assembly and extended parliamentary support in facilitating the Polish business community, if required.

Stanislaw Karcczewski while thanking the Speaker for his kind words, said that his country also attached immense importance to Pakistan and wanted to revitalize its bilateral relations. He said that his country strongly desired to enhance its parliamentary relations apart from cooperation in other fields.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s endeavours and sacrifices in the war on terror and applauded its role in addressing terrorism in the wider interest of global peace. He remarked that in recent years Pakistan had made great strides towards a broad-based democracy and its economy was witnessing greater progress. He highlighted that there was immense scope for widening economic cooperation, bilateral trade and cultural exchanges, between the two countries.