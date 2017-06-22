Ayaz Sadiq to lead NA delegation to MSEAP’s 2nd meeting

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 2nd Meeting of

Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ (MSEAP) being held from

June 26-28 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the

delegation will proceed to Seoul on 25 June 25,2017.

The delegation comprises members of National Assembly of

Pakistan that include Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Qaiser Ahmad

Sheikh and Ch. Abid Raza.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will also meet his counterparts from the

Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ on sidelines of the meeting and

exchange views and experiences.

During the meetings, a broad spectrum of issues pertaining to

inter parliamentary cooperation as well as regional and

international developments will be discussed.