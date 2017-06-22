ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 2nd Meeting of
Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ (MSEAP) being held from
June 26-28 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.
According to a press release issued here Thursday, the
delegation will proceed to Seoul on 25 June 25,2017.
The delegation comprises members of National Assembly of
Pakistan that include Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Qaiser Ahmad
Sheikh and Ch. Abid Raza.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, will also meet his counterparts from the
Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ on sidelines of the meeting and
exchange views and experiences.
During the meetings, a broad spectrum of issues pertaining to
inter parliamentary cooperation as well as regional and
international developments will be discussed.
Ayaz Sadiq to lead NA delegation to MSEAP’s 2nd meeting
