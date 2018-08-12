Ayaz Sadiq, PTI delegation discuss NA session, issues related to election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) met Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here Sunday and discussed various issues including the upcoming session of National Assembly and matters related to the general election held on July 25.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, PTI spokesman and MNA Fawad Chaudhry said it was vision of Imran Khan to take along the opposition on national issues.

“We need unity to overcome challenges facing the country,” he remarked.

The system will not move ahead if parties would not work together, he said and appreciated decision of major parties to become part of the Parliament.

“The decision of Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others to come to the Parliament is a good gesture.”

He told that PTI delegation would also meet PPP leader Khurshid Shah in the evening.

The reservations of the opposition regarding elections would be heard, he added.

PTI MNA Asad Qaisar said Pakistan was facing numerous security and economic challenges and the PTI wanted a working relationship with other parties.

Ayaz Sadiq said PTI wanted to move forward on issues in consultation with other parties.

PTI also expressed its willingness to hear reservations of the opposition on election, he added.

He told that PTI came with an invitation for the oath taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood and other PTI leaders were also part of the delegation that met Ayaz Sadiq.