Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javeed Abbasi have strongly

condemned Lahore blast.

They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives and prayed for eternal peace of the departed

souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this

irreparable loss.

They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and

sympathized with their families, said a statement issued here

Monday.

They directed for extending the best possible medical

treatment for the injured.