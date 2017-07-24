Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javeed Abbasi have strongly
condemned Lahore blast.
They expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of
precious lives and prayed for eternal peace of the departed
souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this
irreparable loss.
They also prayed for early recovery of the injured and
sympathized with their families, said a statement issued here
Monday.
They directed for extending the best possible medical
treatment for the injured.
