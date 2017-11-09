Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Abbasi condemn Chaman’s bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy
Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condemned the bomb blast near a police vehicle at
Chaman Housing Scheme Quetta and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom
of DIG Quetta Hamid Shakeel and other police personnel.
In their separate statements, the Speaker and Deputy
Speaker termed this blast a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism, said a
press release.
They said that the elements involved in such activities were
the enemies of humanity and the country.
They said that such cowardly acts could not deter
over firms resolve against terrorism.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the law enforcing agencies
to arrest the miscreants involved in these heinous acts and bring them to
justice.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of DIG Hamid
Shakeel and other martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved
families. They also prayed for early recovery of injured.
