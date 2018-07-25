Ayaz Sadiq hopes his party will win election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N, National Assembly Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday cast his vote in Garhi Shahu, Lahore and expressed hope his party will win the election with majority.

Talking to media after casting his vote, Ayaz Sadiq said he has to wait for half an hour for casting vote and it would have been better if some additional staff members are deputed to assist polling team.

The former speaker also raised objections over baring media entry to the polling stations and said media should have been allowed to present exact picture of what is going on inside polling stations to the masses.

Ayaz Sadiq said those who are misleading the nation through spreading wrong information will bear the brunt.