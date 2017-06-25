ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief over the oil-tanker
tragedy at Ahmedpur East Bahawalpur, in which a large number of
people had lost their lives and many others received injuries.
In his statement, Ayaz Sadiq prayed for the eternal peace of
the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved
families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training
Baligh ur Rehman also expressed grief over loss of lives in the
oil-tanker tragedy.
Ayaz Sadiq grieved over oil-tanker tragedy
