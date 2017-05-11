Ayaz Sadiq for greater people-to-people contact with Belarus

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has

called for greater interaction and people-to-people contact with Belarus.

He also stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

He was speaking to Ambassador of Belarus Mr. Andrei Ermolovich in

Parliament House here Thursday, said a press release.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underlined the need for expansion of economic

relations through sustained engagement of chambers of commerce and other business forums.

He further said that Pakistan is keen to benefit from Belarus’s trade,

agriculture and manufacturing sectors of Belarus.

Ambassador of Belarus Mr. Andrei Ermolovich agreed with Speaker and said

that Belarusian Parliament would be delighted to enhance its relations with Pakistani Parliament so that understanding and cooperation between both the countries could be further pursued.

He said that Pakistan is an important trade partner of Belarus and is

interested in broadening trade with Pakistan as both the countries have immense potential to expand bilateral trade and economic relations in diverse fields.