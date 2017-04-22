Ayaz Sadiq for enhancing commercial ties between Pakistan, Iran

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq has stressed on enhancing trade and commercial ties between

Iran and Pakistan to bring the two neighboring Muslim countries

closer in all other spheres of mutual concern.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made these remarks during his formal

talks with the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani in

Majlis on Saturday at the start of the three-day official bilateral

visit of Pakistan’s Parliamentary delegation to Iran.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who arrived in the Iranian capital

held a busy round of meetings with the top parliamentary and

political leadership, discussing critical issues of border security,

Afghanistan, Middle East situation, Yemen and Syrian crisis, trade

and commerce and other issues of mutual concern, says a fax message

received here from Iran.

During his meeting with Speaker Larijani, Speaker Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq stressed on the two sides to work closely for the progress of

the two nations and for the entire Muslim World. “We must not fall

prey to the sectarian divide and think for Muslim unity and

prosperity,” said the Speaker.

He lamented the fact that though the two countries shared a

common border of over 920 kms and yet the trade volume between the

two neighbors was disappointingly low.

He noted that the recent Joint Economic Commission had set the

target of taking the bilateral trade volume to the figure of 5

billion US dollars. However, given the existing potential, this

could easily be raised to three times.

He stressed on the Iranian side to lift the tariff barriers on

Pakistani exports of rice, citrus, fruits, cotton and other items.

He also invited Iran to join the CPEC to boost Iranian exports.

Citing the long-standing religious, cultural and emotional

ties between the two nations, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed

Pakistan’s support to Iran for regional peace and Iran’s

sovereignty.

“There are powers who do not want peace in the Muslim world

and we must understand this greater international conspiracy,” said

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Speaker, talking on Afghanistan issue, said that regional

issues should be resolved by the countries of the region without

interference of any foreign involvement.

He also highlighted the condition of Muslims in Occupied

Kashmir and said Pakistan considers solution of Kashmir issue

through UN resolutions and political dialogue.

Speaker Ali Larijani also welcomed parliamentary delegation

and extended Iran’s cooperation and support in his remarks.

He praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s frank approach and said that he

fully trusted the sincerer of his Pakistani counterpart.”You speak

from your heart so I believe in every word of yours,” said Speaker

Larijani.

The two speakers have agreed to provide the parliamentary

imputes to the ongoing peace initiatives and in this regard, Iran

declared its support to Pakistan’s parliamentary initiative of a

quadrilateral Parliamentary Peace Conference of China, Iran,

Pakistan and Afghanistan.