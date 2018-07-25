Ayaz Sadiq condemns Quetta’s blast

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has condemned the blast at a time when the people were

exercising their democratic right of vote at Quetta polling station and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In his statement issued here Wednesday, the Speaker termed it barbaric and shameful act of terrorism. He said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of humanity and the country.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of injured.