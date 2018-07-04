Ayaz Palijo denies any election alliance between GDA, MQM-P

HYDERABAD, Jul 04 (APP):The Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) General Secretary Ayaz Palijo has denied that an election alliance has been formed between the GDA and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

“The GDA hasn’t entered in any electoral coalition with MQM-P. Even a proposal in this regard was never submitted before the alliance’s supreme council for consideration,” he clarified in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The GDA’s reaction comes after a recent meeting between former MNA Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and MQM-P’s leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi and Amir Khan in Karachi.

Palijo said the GDA was an alliance of several political parties each of which was at liberty for making local level seat adjustments with any party which was not part of the GDA.

He elaborated that even all the candidates contesting on the GDA’s tickets were free to make the adjustments on the constituencies’ level.

Palijo accused Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) media team for allegedly spreading false stories with the intent to damage reputation of the GDA and its leaders.

He alleged that PPP was spending hundreds of million on its propaganda squad.

He reminded the people that PPP was the first party in Sindh which took MQM-P in the coalition government in 1988.

The GDA’s leader asked the people of Sindh not to fall pray to alleged disinformation campaign of the PPP.