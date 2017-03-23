Ayaz, Murtaza greet nation on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have greeted

the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day and said that

March 23, has a special significance in the history of Sub-

Continent.

In their separate congratulatory messages to the nation, the

Speaker said that 77 years ago, on this day the Muslim of South

Asia, under the leadership of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in

Lahore, resolved to work for independent Muslim State.

The Lahore Resolution which was came to be known as Pakistan

Resolution, imparted a new strength and motivated to the movement of independence gave Muslim new sense of purpose and direction.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the Quaid-e-Azam embodied Islamic

principles of patience and humanism which in courage him to rally

around, not only Muslim public opinion but also support from other

minorities to demand and create a separate Muslim homeland.

“It is an honor to his leadership and honesty of purpose that

with in short period of seven years he secured Pakistan against

heavy odds through peaceful means” the Speaker said.

He said that while celebrating Pakistan Day, it was incumbent

upon us to resolve the spirit of national unity and follow the

Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

“Let us make a firm resolve to make all out efforts to achieve

the objectives of creation of Pakistan and also to make Pakistan a

strong and prosperous, democratic country where the will of the

people, equality, justice and brotherhood reign supreme”he said.

The Deputy Speaker said that this Resolution gave an ideal to

the Muslims and united them for the attainment of a shared

objective. It was such an epoch-making event, which changed the

course of history for the Indian Muslims.

Both the leaders assured the nation that the Parliament and

present democratic government are committed to preserving our great

cultural heritage, distinct political and civilizational identity in

the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“We are making our earnest efforts to bring about economic and

social revolution in keeping with the spirit of the Pakistan

Resolution”,he added.