Ayaz, Murtaza felicitates to Christians on Easter

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Saturday extended warm felicitations to the Christian members

of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious

occasion of Easter.

He said the Easter is the occasion to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him), the culmination of the entire year’s worship and prayers and forty days of fasting by our Christian brethren followed by celebration and jubilation.

Ayaz Sadiq said this joyful celebration of the feast of Easter may bring happiness and prosperity to everyone in the Christian community.

The Speaker said Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him) was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood.

He inculcated spiritual values among his followers to work for

the Divine pleasure. His eternal message of love for humanity and

for members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength

to ensure harmony and peace in today’s world.

The Speaker said, in the day of turbulence in the country,

we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the

enemies.

He reiterated the rights and privileges enjoyed by all

minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government

according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of

the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ayaz Sadiq also extended his appreciation to the Christian

community for their deep sense of patriotism and dedicated services

for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Their unmatched contribution in the process of nation

building, especially in the field of health and education was a

glowing chapter of our national history, he added.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi has also extended

greetings on his fellow Christian colleagues on the auspicious

occasion of Easter.