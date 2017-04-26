Ayaz, Murtaza condemn Kurram Agency landmine blast

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Speaker and Murtaza Javed

Abbasi Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Wednesday strongly condemned the landmine blast at Parachinar Area of Kurram Agency.

In their separate statements, the speaker and deputy speaker

termed it barbaric and shameful act of terrorism and expressed their

heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, a

press release Wednesday said.

They said the elements involved in such heinous

activities were the enemies of the country and humanity and wanted

to disrupt the peace in the country.

They said such gruesome and cowardice acts cannot deter

the firm resolve of the nation and government against terrorism.

They were confident that the culprits involved in such

activities will not be spared and will be brought to justice.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in

eternal peace and for early recovery of injured.

They also sympathized with bereaved families.