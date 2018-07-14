Ayaz expresses concern over terrorist attacks on political gatherings

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday expressing his concern, condemned the recent terrorist attacks on gatherings of various political parties ahead of general election in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged for a need to display unity and strength by all political parties to combat prevailing issues including terrorism, looming threats of water shortage and to boost economy.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) strongly condemned the Mastung incident, in which many precious lives were lost while many others got injured.

Ayaz Sadiq said PML-N would not boycott the forthcoming general election to be held on July 25 as the party always wanted to strengthen democracy in the country.

To a question, he said PML-N had not criticized the judiciary, however it had expressed reservations on the court decision against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.