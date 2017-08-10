Ayaz again seeks nomination from opposition parties for special committee

ISLAMABAD August 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Thursday had again asked the government and opposition

parties to nominate their members for special committee constituted to

examine into the matter recently reported in the media about Ayesha

Gulalai, MNA.

“The government and the parliamentary parties should nominate their

member in proportion to their representations in the National Assembly

for the special committee to examine into the matter recently reported

in the media about Ayesha Gulalai, MNA” said a press release issued by

the National Assembly secretariat.

Earlier the government has nominated 6 members for the

committee, whereas leader of the opposition responded that the

Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had refused

to nominate their members.

The Speaker again requested the leader of the opposition

to nominate four members belonging to the opposition so that the

committee may be notified in the pursuance of Motion adopted by the

House.