Ayaz again seeks nomination from opposition parties for special committee

ISLAMABAD August 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq Thursday had again asked the government and opposition
parties to nominate their members for special committee constituted to
examine into the matter recently reported in the media about Ayesha
Gulalai, MNA.
“The government and the parliamentary parties should nominate their
member in proportion to their representations in the National Assembly
for the special committee to examine into the matter recently reported
in the media about Ayesha Gulalai, MNA” said a press release issued by
the National Assembly secretariat.
Earlier the government has nominated 6 members for the
committee, whereas leader of the opposition responded that the
Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had refused
to nominate their members.
The Speaker again requested the leader of the opposition
to nominate four members belonging to the opposition so that the
committee may be notified in the pursuance of Motion adopted by the
House.
