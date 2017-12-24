Ayaz, Abbasi urge nation to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday urged every Pakistani to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations.

They expressed these views in their separate messages to nation on 141st Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Speaker said Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader of 20th Century and was a symbol of integrity and honesty. He also desired that every citizen should have equal opportunities of education, health, progress and justice, he said.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly said the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said we should focus on unity, faith and discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.