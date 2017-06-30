Ayaz, Abbasi condole senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani’s death

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

and Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi

on Friday condoled the death of seasoned politician, Senator

Agha Shahbaz Durrani.

In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family

the Speaker and Acting Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief

and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Agha Shahbaz

Durrani.

They paid rich tributes to his political and social

services.

“His services for the promotion and strengthening of

democracy in the country will be remembered for long time to

come”, they added.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul

in eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to the

members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with

equanimity.