ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
and Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi
on Friday condoled the death of seasoned politician, Senator
Agha Shahbaz Durrani.
In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family
the Speaker and Acting Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief
and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Agha Shahbaz
Durrani.
They paid rich tributes to his political and social
services.
“His services for the promotion and strengthening of
democracy in the country will be remembered for long time to
come”, they added.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul
in eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to the
members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with
equanimity.
Ayaz, Abbasi condole senator Agha Shahbaz Durrani’s death
