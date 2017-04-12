Awards conferred upon Shaheeds, Ghazis

RAWALPINDI, April 12 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday conferred military awards to army

personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, at an investiture

ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ).

A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada and Ghazis attended the ceremony.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, 33 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), one officer was awarded TAMGHA-E-JURAT and 35 officers and soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Paying tribute to Shaheeds and Ghazis, the COAS said, “We owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”