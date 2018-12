ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Aiwan-e-Sadr’s doors will remain open for public on Saturday (Dec 22) from 9.00 am to to 4.00 pm.

According to President Office spokesman, entry to the Awan-e-Sadr would be free of charge and no ticket would be required for it. The visit to the Aiwan-e-Sadr would be a guided tour.