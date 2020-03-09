Aviation Minister pays tribute to Martyr Col. Mujeeb

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday paid rich tribute to Martyr Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman who laid his life in the line of duty during an intelligence based operation launched against terrorists in Tank, Deral Ismail Khan.

The minister, in a tweet, highlighted sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terror and reiterated the national resolve that the anti-state elements would be dealt with iron hands. “The whole nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.”

Sarwar said the terrorists were planning sabotage activity but the security forces has launched a successful operation,killed high value targets and foiled their nefarious design.